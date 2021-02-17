Supt. Ben Kirby provides district COVID-19 update

During the school board’s Feb. 10 meeting, Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent Ben Kirby gave the board an update on where the district is regarding COVID-19.

At the time of the meeting, the district had 15 total positive cases (both students and staff), with 15 staff quarantining, four of which received positive COVID results. Additionally, there were 106 students quarantining, five with positive test results.

“The quarantines, the positive tests, the transmissions, those are all things that we’ve really tried to address with our mitigation strategies,” Kirby said. “The benefits of the schedule that we have at the elementary — we’ve done a great job avoiding some of those conflicts that we talked about with the transmissions… same with the middle and high school.”

LOCS in-person learning resumed in January but in a less-than-traditional fashion that allowed for lower exposer potential by operating in half days for elementary students and on the late-start schedule for middle and high school.

Middle and high school students are also attending on alternating schedules that allow for greater social distancing.

Kirby, believes the district is moving in the right direction.

“We are really in a good position as far as where COVID is in the community and across our state,” Kirby said.

As of Monday, the district website shows 15 positive cases since Jan. 18.