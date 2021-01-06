Supt. Ben Kirby gives hope for in-person return

On Saturday, Superintendent of Lake Orion Community Schools, Ben Kirby tweeted some encouraging data for parents who are eager to get their students back to in-person learning.

“Making great improvements with District COVID data. The update today shows us at 28.8! 3 weeks of major drops. This is a great trend for the Lake Orion Community. Dragon Strong!” Kirby tweeted.

In the past, Kirby has utilized COVID-19 case data in the LOCS district boundaries when making closure decisions. The LOCS district boundaries have showed a decline in cases per 10,000 in recent weeks and on Saturday showed the lowest number in over a month: 28.8 cases per 10,000.

LOCS students who opted for the in-person model are expected to return to classrooms on Jan. 19. — M.K.