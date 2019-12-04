Support the LOPD’s Shop with a Hero this year

The Lake Orion Police Department’s Shop with a Hero program helps Orion kids have a merrier Christmas, but this year the police need a little help from the community.

Anyone who would like to support Shop with a Hero can make a donation at paypal.me/LOPAShopwithahero, or drop off donations at the LOPD, 21 E. Church St. Checks should be made payable to the Lake Orion Police Association.

Those who donate $100 or more get a “Shop with a Heroes Hero” t-shirt.

The LOPD & Friends Shop with a Hero begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Target on Brown Road. Anyone who would like to share shopping with requests for families in need should contact the police department at 248-693-8323. – J.N.