Support the Lake Orion DDA

While there is still a lot of displaced anger about the Moceri project it should not be put on the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority. This organization exists to help the downtown community.

It is not exclusive to Orion. Nearly all communities have one. Rochester does events, including the light show. Oxford helps renovate the store fronts on M-24. Fenton has really taken off due to their DDA kickstarting a property. And many more examples.

I too had questions about the bond. In attending the open meeting and getting the facts I now fully support them.

Facts.

Defunding the DDA will not lower your individual tax one cent. Instead that money will go to Oakland General fund.

If the DDA does not secure the lumber yard it will be sold and likely be developed into up to 120 units condos.

Just like camp Agawam was saved by the township.

Come to the meetings.

Get informed.

You can make a difference.

Scott Gabriel

Orion resident