Support Singer, Drakos, Sinawi in LOCS school board race

Great teams are comprised of members who contribute different talents that make the team succeed.

We are fortunate in the fact that the LOCS Board of Education race has a roster of five talented candidates who offer varied backgrounds and skill sets.

There are three candidates in particular who stand out not only for their commitment to students, staff, and families but for the high level of civic engagement that each has demonstrated over the years.

Jake Singer, Steve Drakos, and Heather Sinawi have been tireless champions for the Lake Orion community and our school district will benefit from their service on the Board. Vote!

Jeffrey Faber

Orion Twp.