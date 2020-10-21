Support John Reilly for state representative

John Reilly is one of the most in-touch, hard-working representatives in the state who stands for our values.

He’s operated his own small business and stands for reducing government intrusion in our lives. John Reilly was instrumental in getting bi-partisan support for the historic legislation that will finally give Michigan drivers breaks in our car insurance.

He is an honest man of personal integrity, and stands to reduce government excess.

Alternatively, his opponent is a long-time government-paid psychologist who represents the far left of our political spectrum. Her donors expect big government solutions that will cost us our earnings and personal freedoms.

I first met John Reilly when he came door to door, personally introducing himself to families in our community. He’s active with several different church groups, listening and talking on matters of faith, freedom, personal responsibility, and the importance of community involvement in solving our problems.

John Reilly is my representative, and I hope you’ll support him the way he’s supported our communities.

Mike Kurschat

Oakland Township