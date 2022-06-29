Steve Hawley stepping down as LOHS Principal

Steve Hawley, long time principal of Lake Orion High School, will be stepping down from his position, Lake Orion Community Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Rick Arnett announced last week during the June 22 school board meeting.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Hawley will be stepping down as our high school principal to focus on his health moving forward,” Arnett said.

The information was communicated to both the board as well as district staff and families before the meeting.

Dr. Dan Haas, principal of Scripps Middle School, is expected to take over the role. Haas filled in as interim principal at the high school for a time in 2020.

Hawley was hired as principal at LOHS in the summer of 2012 and is highly regarded in the school district and throughout the Lake Orion community.

“We will miss him very much. He’s been a key figurehead in that building for a number of years and will be truly missed, his leadership will be truly missed,” Arnett said. “We wish him well and we hope that he can take the time that he needs to focus on the health that he needs to focus on.”