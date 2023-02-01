Steele to host first office hours event on Feb. 16

State Rep. Donni Steele will host her first office hours event in Auburn Hills on Feb. 16.

Office hours are from 6-7 p.m. at the Auburn Hills Public Library, 3400 E. Seyburn Dr.

“My goal is to meet and listen to as many people as I can to fully understand their needs, and local office hours are a convenient way for people to talk with me,” said Steele, R-Orion Township. “I encourage people to stop by the library to chat about any state issue of concern.”

Steele represents the new 54th House District, which includes portions of Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, Oakland Township, and all of Orion Township.

People can also contact Steele’s office by calling (517) 373-1771 or emailing DonniSteele@house.mi.gov. Correspondence can also be mailed to S-988 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909. – J.N.