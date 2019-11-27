State Sen. Rosemary Bayer hosts coffee, office hours on Dec. 2

OXFORD — State Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D–Beverly Hills) invites residents to join her Dec. 2 in Oxford to discuss current events in Lansing and the local community during Candid Coffee Chit Chats and community office hours.

The Candid Coffee Chit Chat is open to the public from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Oxford Public Library, 530 Pontiac St. No appointments necessary.

Appointments are required for community office hours – 6:45-7:45 p.m. following the coffee hour – to ensure individual attention and privacy for constituents.

For more information about these events or to schedule an appointment, call the senator’s office at 517-373-2417, toll-free at 855-347-8012, or send an email to SenRBayer@senate.michigan.gov.

Bayer represents the 12th Senate District, which includes Addison, Independence, Oakland, Orion and Oxford townships and the villages of Lake Orion, Oxford and Clarkston. – J.N.