State Rep. Donni Steele faces recall threat over firearm legislation vote

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP., Mich. — State Rep. Donni Steele (R-Orion Twp.) is facing a recall effort after one of her constituents filed a recall petition with the Michigan Secretary of State on Friday.

Steele, who is in her first term as state representative, called the recall effort “a sad attempt” and a “partisan ploy” to remove her from office for doing her job. Steele represents the 54th Michigan House District, which includes Orion Township and portions of Auburn Hills and Oakland and Bloomfield townships.

The petition asks that Steele be recalled over her March vote in favor of House Bill 4139, which would have required safe storage of all firearms when not in use.

HB 4139 passed the House 61-47, but never reached Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. The bill is currently referred to the Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety, according to the State of Michigan website. A similar Senate bill was signed into law earlier this year.

Steele’s recall petition was filed by a resident of “Bloomfield Hills Township”, according to paperwork submitted to the Secretary of State dated July 21, 2023. The language of the petition reads: “On March 22, 2023, State Representative Donni Steele voted yes on Michigan House Bill 4139” as the reason for the recall effort.

Steele on Saturday issued the following statement regarding the recall effort against her:

“This recall effort is just a sad attempt to remove an elected official from doing the job which I was elected to do – elected by the majority of the people in the 54th House District. This partisan ploy distracts our attention away from the very divisive and destructive policies coming out of Lansing.

“Destructiveness – such as terrible budgets for Michigan residents that were crafted in secret meetings without transparency or accountability, or the blatant disregard for our state’s fundamental needs such as fixing our roads and focusing on school excellence. Lansing Democrats continue to overlook these basics every single day while increasing bureaucracy.

“I came to Lansing because fixing our roads was a major priority and our taxes should be kept low so that we can attract high-paying jobs. I won’t be deterred from delivering on the best interests of those who elected me to serve them in Lansing.”

House Minority Leader Matt Hall, (R-Richland Twp.), released a statement Friday evening defending Steele, who serves as the GOP vice chair on the transportation appropriations subcommittee.

“Rep. Donni Steele has emerged as a strong leader in Lansing,” Hall said. “As our lead addressing critical infrastructure needs, she’s been a fiscally responsible voice pushing to fix our crumbling roads and bridges in Oakland County and around the state. She’s focused on what matters for the district she represents. She has our full support, and we will defend her as we would any other member.”

Steele joins a list of lawmakers who have been the targets of recall efforts this year. Six House Democrats and two Republicans are now facing recall threats for votes they cast earlier this year, according to multiple media outlets.

The language and content of the recall petitions must be approved by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers before circulation for signatures. The board is scheduled to meet Aug. 1.

Steele was elected state representative in November 2022. Her term officially expires on Dec. 31, 2024, but she has already begun her reelection campaign.

Democrat Shadia Martini of Bloomfield Township, who Steele defeated in 2022, has launched a campaign to challenge Steele for the seat.