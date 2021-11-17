State champion football coach Chris Bell returns to lead Dragons

Lake Orion High School is proud to announce Chris Bell as the new varsity football coach, beginning with the 2022 season.

Bell is a lifetime Dragon with an extensive history in the football program, leading LOHS to its only state football title in the 2010 Division I title game.

“I’m beyond excited to get a chance to get back on the field to work with our players. Our goal will be the same as it is for all of our athletic programs, win championships on the field while developing champion student-athletes.”

As the program’s winningest coach, he stepped aside in 2017 to become the LOHS athletic director, a position he will continue to hold along with his football coaching responsibilities.

After four years as a head coach at other programs, Bell was named the LOHS head coach in 1998 and remained the head coach through the 2016 season.

He was named the Detroit Lions state of Michigan Coach of the Year in 2010, MHSFCA regional coach of the year in 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006, honored as the Detroit Free Press Metro Coach of the Year in 1998 and the Detroit News Metro North Coach of the Year in 2005. His teams have won six league titles, seven district titles, four regional titles and made two state finals trips, including winning the 2010 title.

He compiled a 149-59 record in 19 seasons as the LOHS head coach and his teams qualified for the state playoffs in 16 of those 19 seasons.

As a student, Bell was the LOHS quarterback on two league title winning teams in 1984 and 1985 before earning a bachelor’s degree in economics and management and a secondary education certificate from Albion College, where he also played quarterback. He has a masters from the University of Detroit Mercy in educational administration and served as an assistant principal at LOHS prior to becoming the athletic director.

Bell replaces John Blackstock, who resigned his position.

Provided by LOCS Communication.