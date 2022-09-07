Stars and Stripes bash Sept. 18 at Wildwood

Bring your family and friends out to Wildwood Amphitheater on Sept. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. for a celebration of America.

The family-friendly event will feature bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, a balloonist, face painting, a scavenger hunt, Americana vendors, VFW Honor Guard historical reenactments and food and drinks.

There will be comments from elected officials, a salute to historical flags, a tribute to the armed forces and veterans, as well as readings from the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States of America.

Admission to the event is free.

Visit www.patriotweek.org/stars-and-bars-bash-3/ for more information, or email your questions to info@patriotweek.org.

— M.K.