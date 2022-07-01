Sponge baths and more spurs readers to write

One of my favorite

parts of being a highly

skilled, well compensated

and much

imitated columnist is hearing

back from readers. Over the

past 36 years of writing the

much loved Don’t Rush Me

column (something north of

1,800 columns) readers respond.

Sometimes you agree

with me, sometimes you want to take

me out to the back 40 and just like Old

Yeller, put me out of your misery.

The point is, you keep reading and

writing and because of that you make

my over-sized heart feel all warm and

squishy (which, I think, is a good thing).

For the past six or so weeks I shared

some stories of my current life and some

of my own opinions on communications

– or lack there of – between the generations.

Two weeks ago I wrote into the

hallowed halls of Don’t Rush Me-dom

a column headlined, “The times, they

are a-changin. Not really.” I wrote about

watching three groups of people talking

at an Oxford Village Council meeting.

The meeting was about allowing a bunch

of students to use the downtown park

as a place to rally against gun violence.

So, there was a student group, a

group of parents and another group of

older Americans there to make sure 2nd

Amendment rights were not infringed.

Wrote I, “I don’t think the older folks

were talking down to the students, even

if they used the word ‘kids.’ . . . The older

folks do what older folks do, they urge

caution and not to hurry into things. ‘Step

back. Let us all get together and talk.’

“Parents of the students reminded the

older folks, that when they were young

their generation also had marches and

sit-ins in protests of their day.

‘Our kids deserve the same

right.’

“And, the students just

wanted to have their say their

way – as younger folks always

do, they do not want to be told

what to do.”

From that, Henry W., from

Independence Township

wrote:

Don, I (once again) enjoyed your

recent column about the Oxford Village

meeting. It is unfortunate that people

have become so polarized that they will

not even listen to an opposing position.

Worse is that some people will threaten

to undertake violence on lawmakers who

oppose their narrow viewpoints. Sincerely

– thank you for expressing what

a lot of believe but lack the platform and

skill set to convey the facts.

* * *

A week before that gem of a column I

had another inspiration for a column as I

laid on my back with my leg immobilized

and thinking that the allure of sponge

baths had eluded me. Here are some of

your responses:

Hello Don. I frankly love your column.

One of the highlights of reading the paper

is to gain your insights into life and the

seemingly mundane. I was a bit skeptical

about it at first a year or two ago when

I began reading the paper. I wasn’t sure

if you were towing the woke narrative

that seems to be so pervasive lately. But

I quickly came to understand your unique

perspective and how you analyze the

most overlooked aspects of life. Even

reading about your knee surgery and

sponge bathing brings a warmth to my

heart and a chuckle so greatly needed.

Thank you for your contribution to

sanity in this crazy world. Thank you

for your honesty. Thank you for being

you. My prayers have gone to you since

I read you had knee issues, so I hope

they have helped in some way. I’d love

to see a picture of your famous, gnarled

Frankenknee. It’s the least I can do for

the community and humanity you’ve

rekindled in me. Thank you, Kate E.

* * *

Where did you ever get the idea there

was romance in a sponge bath. Victoria B.

* * *

And yet another great “Don’t Rush

Me” column. We love reading from

Florida. Hope all goes well and you get

back to being independent soon! Bob

D. and Suzanne (formerly of Goodrich).

* * *

As one who has given sponge baths I

agree! Jeri W., Clarkston

* * *

A Tom M., of Clarkston, took the time

and money to type a letter, stuff it in an

envelope, stamp and mail to our office

this one line. Dear Don, Sponges work,

they soak up everything. Get well and

don’t rush, Rush!

* * *

Again, thank you, one and all. Your

thoughts, prayers and humor have lifted

my spirits – oh and before I forget. I

did get one response from a woman,

formerly of Oxford, who messaged me,

“I’d give you a sponge bath.”

So, I got that going for me!

* * *

Promise me if I keep writing you’ll keep

reading and sending me your thoughts.

Enjoy your summer. Send comments to

DontRushDon@gmail.com.