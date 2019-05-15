Special Needs Prom is truly ‘A Night in Paradise’

Lake Orion United Methodist Church hosted “A Night in Paradise” on Friday, a prom for young adults 16 and older with special needs,

It was an evening of food, music, games and other fun activities.

Prior to the prom, there was a “Beauty Bar”, giving the young ladies who attended the opportunity to have their makeup and hair done. My Pic Photography provided prom photos.

This is the fourth such event, said Lake Orion United Methodist Church Associate Pastor John Ball who, along with volunteers, organized the prom.

“One of the holes that exist in our community, and in a lot of communities, are around those who have disabilities. Often times, what happens is they get excluded from being involved in things that most other students, individuals, have the chance to experience.

“So, we wanted to be able to provide an opportunity for people with disabilities to be able to have a good time and be accepted for who they are,” Ball said. “We had 120 people register to attend. It’s just a fun night and allows them to be who they are.

The prom was open to special needs individuals throughout north Oakland County and was sponsored by the church.

“We also have community sponsors who provide generously,” Ball said. – J.N