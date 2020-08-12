Sons of the American Legion’s cornhole league

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron #233 cornhole league continues this Thursday in downtown Lake Orion.

There are 12 teams in the league and 12 area businesses are sponsors for the season, each getting their name on a custom-made cornhole board, said Lloyd Coe, a member of the Sons of the American Legion who helped organize the league.

While the league is a fundraiser for the Sons of the American Legion, the members also want to support the downtown businesses and bring people out to the village for an evening.

“The goal is to try to help other businesses, too. The people playing will move around to various locations in town and, hopefully, people will come and watch,” Coe said. “Come downtown, support the Legion, support Lake Orion businesses and watch the cornhole league.”

Teams play at 7 p.m. on Thursdays in downtown Lake Orion.

Lake Orion Downtown Cornhole League Standings Week 5

Builder’s Custom Flooring 15-0

Fork n’ Pint 15-0

Great Lakes Insurance 12-3

Hubbell, Roth & Clark 12-3

Cookies & Cream 9-6

McKenna 7-8

Old School Contracting 6-9

Motor City Granite 5-10

Oat Soda 4-11

Beier Howlett 4-11

In Memory of Alexandria 1-14

Lake Orion DDA 0-15