Sons of the American Legion Squadron 233 thanks the sponsors who have supported the Cornhole League, SAL

The inaugural season of the Lake Orion Downtown Cornhole League is underway, with 12 teams tossing stars and stripes bags on flag-motif cornhole boards at various locations throughout the downtown area.

The league, operated by the Sons of The American Legion Squadron 233, is supported by The American Legion Post 233, which is the league headquarters.

The Lake Orion Downtown Cornhole League would like to thank our gracious sponsors: Beier Howlett (Village attorneys), Builders Custom Flooring, Cookies & Cream, Fork n’ Pint, Great Lakes Independent Insurance Agency, Hubbell, Roth & Clark (Village engineers), Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority, McKenna (Village planners), Motor City Granite, Oat Soda and Old School Contracting.

Of special note is a sponsorship from Dennis and Heather Lambert in memory of their daughter, Alexandria.

Thanks as well to all the businesses who have provided space for league play outside their storefronts, to The Lake Orion Review for publicizing scores and standings, and to Ed Eckler Jr. for producing our cornhole boards at cost.

Watch for cornhole teams facing off throughout the downtown area through the end of August when we’ll wrap up with a giant Cornhole Tournament to crown the champions of the 2020 Lake Orion Downtown Cornhole League.

Lloyd Coe

Junior Vice Commander

Bob Gritzinger

Commander

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 233