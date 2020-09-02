Sons of the American Legion look to expand fall cornhole league

It was such a surprising success the first time around this summer that now the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #233 are continuing their cornhole league this fall.

They Sons also want to expand the league from 12 to 16 teams, which will play at 3 p.m. every Saturday from Sept. 12 – Oct. 31 in downtown Lake Orion.

Area businesses, organizations and individuals are sponsors for the season, each getting their name on a custom-made cornhole board, said Lloyd Coe, a member of the Sons of the American Legion who helped organize the league.

Ten teams have already signed up for the fall league, so there are still spots for teams of up to four players ($60 per team) to join, and some sponsorship opportunities. Call Lloyd Coe at Ed’s Broadway Gift & Costume, 248-693-4220, for information.

While the league is a fundraiser for the Sons of the American Legion, the members also want to support the downtown businesses and bring people out to the village for an evening.

“It was a lot of fun. I know a lot of people hung around downtown and supported local businesses, which is what we wanted,” Coe said. “The people playing will move around to various locations in town and, hopefully, people will come and watch. Come downtown, support the Legion, support Lake Orion businesses and watch the cornhole league.”

Summer Cornhole League results

The Fork ‘n’ Pint team claimed the championship in the inaugural season of the Lake Orion Downtown Cornhole League.

McKenna finished a close second, followed by Cookies & Cream in third.

“Thanks to all who participated, volunteered, sponsored and supported this fun Sons of the American Legion fundraiser league. Now on to the Fall (Saturday) League, beginning play Sept. 12,” said Bob Gritzinger, Sons of the American Legion member and league co-director. – J.N.