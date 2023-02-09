Sixteen Dragon student-athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

ORION TWP. — Lake Orion High School held its winter athlete signing last week where 16 student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to play their respective sports at various colleges across the country.

The ceremony was in the LOHS auditorium where the students were joined by family and friends to celebrate their hard work and accomplishments that have allowed them to take the next step in their athletic careers.

“These young men and young ladies are among the elite. You think about the thousands upon thousands of high school athletes throughout the country, only an elite number get to go on to play college athletics. It doesn’t matter what level you go to, college athletics is real athletics,” said Chris Bell, Lake Orion athletic director. “We could not be more proud. It’s due to their dedication in their athletic endeavors but also their dedication in the classroom.”

Bell thanked those attending the signing, specifically the LOHS and district administrators who continue to support athletics and allow for opportunities such as these. He also thanked parents who have sacrificed much of their time, effort and money to support their children in their athletic endeavors.

Bell also encouraged the athletes to cherish the time they have left during their high school careers.

“What I would challenge you guys with is this: right now, we’re going to sign and commit to our college or university. At some point, we look at high school graduation as an endpoint. Well, it’s really a new beginning. Going onto the next level is a new beginning. What I’ll ask you to do is this: number one, take the time that you have left here at Lake Orion High School and cherish those times,” Bell said. “Finish strong. Enjoy being a high school athlete because that is different. And high school athletics will have its place in your life forever. There’s something special about high school athletics that you don’t find anywhere else.”

Football

Bell, who is also the Lake Orion High School varsity football coach, kicked off the introductions by presenting five of his football players who will play in college.

James (JP) Patterson, a team captain and two-year starter on Lake Orion’s defensive line, signed to play football at Amherst College where he plans to study philosophy and law, jurisprudence and social thought.

Jacob McCoy, two-year defensive lineman for LOHS, signed to Alma College to continue his football career where he hopes to study physical therapy.

Dorian Hill, a team captain and three-year varsity player for LOHS, signed to play football at Michigan Tech University where he plans to study finance.

Judah Kinne, a team captain and three-year starter on Lake Orion’s defensive line, committed to Michigan Tech to continue his football career and plans to study bio-engineering.

Carlo Fortino, a two-year starter on the LOHS offensive line, signed to play football at Northwood University where he plans to study business.

Baseball

Dragon varsity baseball head coach Andy Schramek has three of his players who will continue their baseball careers.

Nick Nuss, one of the pitchers for the Dragons, signed to play at Northwood University.

Conner McCartan, Dragon shortstop, pitcher and consistent leadoff hitter, signed to Northwood University mentioning their business program as one he has his eye on.

Max Firestine, a catcher for LOHS, signed his letter of intent to play at Adrian College where his older brother currently plays.

Swimming

Introducing the lone swimmer signing her letter of intent was LOHS girls swim and dive team head coach Haley Kornburger.

Paige Potter, team captain and one of the Lake Orion team’s top scorers since her freshman year, signed to swim at Hope College where she plans to major in business.

Bowling

Head coach of the girls bowling team, Dennis O’Neill, introduced his sole athlete signing to continue her bowling career.

Kalie Harris, a captain and four-year varsity bowler, signed to bowl at Columbia College.

Soccer

Varsity boys soccer head coach Chris Corteg was up next to introduce the soccer signee.

Carson Ballagh, a midfielder who is currently ranked number one in the state in his age group, signed to the division one team at Oakland University.

Volleyball

Longtime head coach of the LOHS volleyball team, Tony Scavarda, introduced Savannah Chapie.

Chapie, a team captain and middle blocker for the Dragons, signed to continue her volleyball career at Kalamazoo College.

Basketball

Wrapping up the introductions was head coach of the LOHS girls varsity basketball team, Bob Brydges, whose four captains will continue their hoops careers.

Maddie Ebbert, a captain and four-year varsity player, signed to continue her basketball career at Baldwin Wallace.

Kylie Heck, a captain and four-year varsity player, committed to Cornerstone University where she plans to major in Elementary Education to become a Kindergarten teacher.

Chloe Wiegers, a captain and three-year varsity player, will head to Calvin University to play basketball.

Taylor Dinda, a captain and three-year varsity player, signed to play basketball at Oakland Community College.