Six downtown businesses receive grants from Match on Main program

Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority met remotely on Aug. 11 for their regularly scheduled meeting.

During the meeting, DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone announced that six downtown businesses would each be receiving $2,500 in grant money from the Match on Main program.

The application was made by Molly LaLone on behalf of the DDA to provide grants for businesses who applied for and did not receive Oakland County Small Business Stabilization Funds in the first and second rounds.

Businesses receiving the grant include Chris Louis Salon, Lo’s Beauty Bar and Med Spa, Amazing Petals Florist, Bitter Tom’s Distillery, Green Hippo Gifts and Accent on Art. – M.K.