Six candidates to run for Lake Orion Village Council in Nov.

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

There are six candidates running for four open seats on the Lake Orion Village Council in the Nov. 3 general election, and at least one will be a new member to the council.

Councilmember John Ranville did not seek re-election.

Incumbent candidates Kenneth W. Van Portfliet, Bradley E. Mathisen and Jerry Narsh, will contend against challengers Sarah H. Luchsinger, Leigh Stephen Wilson and Michael J. Lamb, according to the unofficial candidate list from the Oakland County Elections Divison.

The three candidates who receive the most votes will each serve a four-year term on the council, while the fourth highest vote-getter will serve a two-year term.

Current councilmembers Doug Hobbs, Teresa Rutt and Ray Hammond will not be up for re-election until the November 2022 general election.

Councilmembers are sworn in the first meeting after the election.

The Lake Orion village council is structured so that four seats are up for election every two years. The candidate who earns a two-year term in the November 2020 general election will join Hobbs, Rutt and Hammond on the ballot in 2022.

The Lake Orion Review will have more information on the candidates throughout the election cycle.