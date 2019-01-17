I blame (President Donald J.) Trump and his base. They had two years to do something about it but failed!

Now, that the democrats are in control of the House (of Representatives), they shut down the government. Foolish. It will cost them. That $5 billion belongs to the taxpayers, not just Trump and his base. There are smarter ways to do it.

If Trump wants a wall, let it come out of his pocket!

Call the White House and conservative and GOP leaders and demand they re-open the government!

This is the people’s government, not just Trump’s base. Enough!

J.P. King

Lake Orion