Shop to Win contest returns to downtown

Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority’s annual Shop to Win contest is taking place in downtown Lake Orion Feb. 4 through 28.

Shoppers will have a chance to win gift certificates as well as additional prizes donated by downtown businesses.

To enter, shoppers must spend at least $25 at a participating business. Once the purchase is complete, shoppers will receive an entry form to fill out. Once the form is filled, your receipt will be attached to the form and they will both be collected by the DDA who will then announce the winners each Tuesday and Friday throughout the month of February.

Shoppers can also drop off their forms at the DDA office, which is located at 118 N. Broadway St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to the DDA, they have received a total of $870 in donated merchandise, which includes: gift cards, coupons, various services, clothing, accessories, etc. — Megan Kelley