Shop Small, shop local on Saturday

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Just about everyone has heard of Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving that is traditionally considered the biggest shopping day of the year, and Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving when people search for the best deals online.

Sandwiched in between these is Shop Small Business Saturday, a day when consumers are encouraged to head down to main street and support locally-owned businesses.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter encourages people to support local businesses, especially during these difficult times.

“It’s exciting to see Oakland County merchants joining the nationwide Shop Small movement to celebrate small businesses on Saturday and every day,” Coulter said. “Customers who patronize our downtown shopping districts are helping them to thrive and stay vibrant – Oakland County’s mantra is shop local, eat local and spend local.”

The appeal by Oakland County leaders to support local businesses comes as public health officials advise in-store shoppers to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, washing hands regularly and maintaining a safe social distance.

Customers may also want to consider deliveries via curbside pickup, ordering online, shopping in-store before and after peak hours and calling stores beforehand to ask if a clerk will video chat.

Since 2010, people have spent an estimated $120 billion in all 10 Small Business Saturdays combined, according to information from Oakland County.

More information about COVID-19-related safety measures in Oakland County is at: www.oakgov.com/covid.

For information on downtown Lake Orion’s Shop Small Business Saturday, visit downtownlakeorion.org.