Shirley Mae Swem Doucette, 91, of Fort Meyers, Florida

Shirley Mae Swem Doucette, born June 12,1929, passed away peacefully in Fort Meyers, Florida on April 9, 2021.

She is survived by her sons John, his wife Gayle Rich-Swem, Rick his wife Patricia Norton Swem, daughter Allison Mae Swem and stepchildren Craig and Victor Doucette.

One of her fondest memory was living on North Shore Drive and raising her family on Lake Orion.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Swem and husband Victor Doucette.

Mom was with her family and friends for the last year of her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Rest in Peace with Love.