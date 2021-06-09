Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect who impersonated a police officer

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who impersonated a police officer and tried to get a woman to get into the back of his “patrol” car.

Deputies took the report at the Orion Township Substation at 5:46 p.m. May 30, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A 30-year-old Orion Township woman informed deputies that she was traveling eastbound on Waldon Road from Baldwin Road when she pulled over to respond to a text when an unknown white male pulled up behind her in a blue Ford Crown Victoria police-style car.

The man approached the woman and identified himself as a police officer, producing a gold-colored badge in the shape of a shield.

The suspect told the woman he stopped because of her “suspicious behavior” and then told her to get out of her vehicle and to get into the back seat of his vehicle, the report stated.

The woman told the suspect “No”, rolled up the car window and drove away. The suspect then followed the woman until she pulled into the Orion Township Sheriff’s substation on Joslyn Road.

The suspect is described as a white male in his thirties with blonde hair in a crew cut style and trimmed beard. He is approximately six feet tall and was wearing a worn black Adidas track suit.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a late model Ford Crown Victoria with a push bumper and spotlights.

The vehicle was described as blue in color, specifically the blue used on Michigan State Police vehicles, authorities said.