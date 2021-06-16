Sheriff’s Office seeks info on suspect in local business break-in

By on No Comment

Sheriff’s Office seeks info on suspect in local business break-in

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has released  security camera photo of a suspect who may have broken into a local business. If anyone can identify the individual they are asked to contact the OCSO Orion Township Substation at 248-393-0090.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a Motley Crue “Shout at the Devil” t-shirt. The vehicle the suspect was driving may be a Chevy Malibu Maxx hatchback (2003-2007), authorities said.

Deputies went to Star Vape & Glass, 3890 Joslyn Rd., at 12:08 a.m. June 12 for a burglary alarm. When they arrived, they saw that the entry glass door had been broken and a wooden broom stick handle was on the ground.

They requested a K-9 for a track in case the suspect fled on foot. A K-9 deputy searched the area but the track was unsuccessful.

A sheriff’s office evidence technician processed the scene for fingerprints. The wooden stick was placed into evidence. Security camera footage was collected

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

 

Sheriff’s Office seeks info on suspect in local business break-in added by on
View all posts by James Newell →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.