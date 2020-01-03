Sheriff’s Office searches for suspects in armed robbery at BP gas station

See additional video screen captures of the incident at the end of the article.

ORION TWP. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who reportedly robbed the BP gas station on Baldwin Road at 1:28 a.m. Dec. 31 and investigators hope the public can help identify the men.

Deputies responded to the BP gas station in the 4900 block of Baldwin Road after the store clerk reported that two men entered the gas station store and robbed her at gunpoint, according to an incident report from Undersheriff Mike McCabe’s office.

Video surveillance captured the robbery from the time the men entered the store until they left, approximately 45 seconds.

One of the suspects jumped over the clerk’s counter near the cash register, while the other suspect walked around the counter, pointed a gun at the clerk, an Independence Twp. woman, and demanded money from the cash register.

The men then push the clerk in front of the cash register to open it, after which the men began taking the money from the register.

The suspects’ demanded the store clerk’s cell phone, but the woman told them she did not have a phone. The suspects, however, saw her phone lying on the counter and took it with them, fleeing from the store with an unknown amount of cash and the clerk’s phone, the incident report stated.

After the men flee the premises, the clerk used a store phone to call authorities.

The first suspect is described as wearing a blue hooded jacket and orange work gloves.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black hooded jacket, blue work gloves.

Both suspects in the case were wearing black masks.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies established a perimeter and an sheriff’s office K-9 Unit responded and began tracking the suspects, but the scent was lost in the parking lot of a nearby bank, the incident report stated.

An evidence technician processed the scene and detectives began their investigation. Authorities do have surveillance footage from outside and inside of the building.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Twp. Substation at 248-393-0090. – J.N.