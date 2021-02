Connect on Linked in

Sheldon’s Street Pizza opened at 3767 S Baldwin Rd., across from the Great Lakes Athletic Club, on Jan. 6.

For more information, visit sheldonsstreetpizza.com or the pizzeria’s Facebook page, facebook.com/sheldonsstreetpizzalakeorion.

Sheldon’s is closed on Sundays. Call 248-791-7111. — J.N.