Shelby Says: A two act play

My dogs have two entirely different personalities, and that fact is most apparent at the vet’s office. They’re like the comedy and tragedy masks in dog form.

For context, we have a five-year-old yellow lab, Cosmo. He’s goofy, sweet, excitable, and empty-headed. I’ve never had a male dog before him, but I’d heard the saying that female dogs love you, while male dogs are in love with you, and he has two emotions: love and nervous.

Our other dog is Wanda, a three-year-old golden who also has two emotions: indifference and annoyance. Don’t get me wrong, she’s very friendly, but she doesn’t care very much about people. It took her a year to figure out that she enjoys being pet, and now she demands to be pet like a cat, invading your personal space so that you have no choice but to scratch her ear. At least, until she’s done, then she’s off and causing trouble elsewhere. It feels like she’s rewarding you, not the other way around.

I love them equally, but one of them absolutely loves me more than the other one loves me. Such is the life of a pet owner. In fact, I think the only living thing Wanda loves is Cosmo. He tolerates her, which I’m told is normal for an older-brother-little-sister relationship.

But back to my point, we recently took the dogs in for their biannual vet appointments. They’re on a heart worm preventative shot that lasts six months, so twice a year I schedule two appointments an hour apart. That gives me enough time to take Wanda, get her shots, take her home, pick up Cosmo, and come right back to the vet for his appointment.

This time, however, the vet tech came out right away and said they didn’t realize they didn’t have a bottle of the heart worm preventative prepared, and that after they mixed it, it had to sit for 30 minutes before it could be injected. It was still enough time for me to make both appointments, but we had to sit in the waiting room for 30 minutes.

And if there’s one thing Wanda hates, it’s the vet. She doesn’t hate many things, most things she’s just annoyed by or indifferent to. She’s small, so when someone picks her up, she just has a blank stare like she’s just waiting for it to be over. When she’s annoyed, she’s the queen of side-eye. I feel judged by her several times a day.

But on this day, she was more than annoyed. She cried, incessantly, for the whole 30 minutes. I kept apologizing to the vet tech at the front desk, who assured me it was fine, but I know how grating her cries are. It’s like nails on a chalkboard. And she’s so dramatic about it, you’d think she was being tortured. She kept trying to climb in my lap, and while she’s small for a golden, she’s still 52 pounds, which means I had to sit there with a crying dog digging her blunt claws into my lap and shoulder.

The vet tech saw Cosmo’s file on the desk and asked, “You don’t like to bring them at the same time anymore?”

No. Not when one of them is dramatic enough to star in a Shakespeare tragedy.

On the other hand, Cosmo loves the vet’s office. For a dog nervous about so many things, you’d think he would hate going anywhere, but he loves people.

After Wanda got her shot, I took an intermission to hurry her home and pick up Cosmo and my husband to go right back for the second act, and Cosmo had the time of his life.

He will follow the vet or the vet techs anywhere, no treat necessary. He’s the only dog I’ve ever met that gets excited for his shots. We even take him to the vet to get his nails trimmed, because he fights me, but he’ll do anything for the girls at the vet’s office.

Once, one of the vet techs came out of the back room laughing and asked me, “He’s just a big loaf, isn’t he?”

If Wanda’s the dramatic actress, Cosmo’s the comedic relief. The Bottom of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ to her Lady MacBeth.

He had a mole on his belly we were concerned about, but as he flopped on the vet’s shoes to get a belly rub, she assured us it didn’t look or feel worrying and the rest of him was just perfect. I told her everything but his brain was perfect, but she laughed and assured me that even his brain was perfect. Then she took him and his wiggling tail in the back for his shots, all the while commenting about what a happy boy he is.

We even heard when they got to the room where the techs were, because a chorus of ‘Cosmo!’ echoed down the hall. He’s like a celebrity that drools.

So after he had sufficiently charmed every person he saw, we loaded him back in the car and took him home, our wallets lighter and our dogs exhausted. Two good things came of this, one being our dogs were protected from heart worms for another six months, and the other being that they had worn themselves out enough to nap the rest of the evening.

After a night of theater, I could use a nap myself.