Shawn Erick Jubelt, 65, of Lake Orion

Shawn Erick Jubelt of Lake Orion (formerly of Oxford) passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2022 at the age of 65.

Shawn is the son of the late Frederick Jubelt and Phyllis (Stoyk) Jubelt.

Shawn is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Caroline (McNeil) Jubelt; children Benjamin Jubelt, April (Michael) Bryson and Grace Jubelt; grandchildren Annabelle Jubelt, Elizabeth Jubelt, Joseph Bryson, Sophia Bryson, and Olivia Bryson; siblings (twin) brother Shane (Shari) Jubelt, sister Sandra (Bruce) Powell, and brother Steven (Cheryl) Jubelt; many nieces, nephews and special friends.

The most important thing to Shawn was family.

Shawn was a machinist at Automation and Modular Components (AMC) until his retirement in 2019. He also worked at Warnke Tool Industries, Barron Industries and Lanthier Foundry in Oxford.

He was an avid bowler at Collier Lanes for many years and also enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, gardening, grilling and BBQ, and bonfires.

His humor and strong character was second to none right to the very end. He was always willing to drop everything to help others and was loved by all who knew him.

The special talent he had for creating something out of nothing and fixing anything and everything was incredible.

He will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday March 11, 2022 at Woodside Bible Church in Lake Orion.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind. He had a great love for animals, especially his dogs, Boomer and Cecelia.

