Normally at this time of year, Lake Orion High School seniors would be preparing for commencement ceremonies and celebrating their last days as Dragon students before turning their tassels and becoming Dragon alumni.

Instead, graduating seniors are wondering if, and when, they may have a commencement ceremony at all; whether it will be virtual, or whether the Class of 2020 will be able to meet in person one final time to say goodbye before they move on to the next phase of their lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have shortened their senior year of high school, prevented students from participating in spring sports and clubs and from sharing in the traditional end-of-the-year activities, but it in no way diminishes the accomplishments theses students have earned, not only throughout this year but throughout their entire academic careers.

The Lake Orion Review has created a Seniors 2020 tab on its website, lakeorionreview.com. In this section, The Review will post the Seniors of the Week, senior accomplishments, awards, sports stories and photos and the features that helped shape the first half of the 2019-20 academic year.

Class of 2020, you may not have had the opportunity to finish your senior year the way you had hoped, in school with your friends and classmates, but you deserve the recognition your efforts have wrought.

We salute you and all that you have accomplished and wish you all the greatest success as you prepare to embark on your journeys into the “real world.”