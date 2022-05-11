Senior of the Week — William Houvener

Parents: Andrew Houvener/Alecia Birch
Grade: 12
GPA: —
Favorite subject(s): Broadcasting & Physical Education
Extracurricular activities: Cross Country/Track and TPW
Hobbies/Interests: Making Videos & hanging with friends
Plans after graduation: Attend Adrian college, run for them, and study exercise science, work and run a lot.
William is proudest of: Getting my brother into running as I am.
William makes a contribution by: I try my best everyday to make everyone happy. To support others if their down, and try to make the most of every single day.
When William thinks of the future: working full time for a gym/school/athletic physical career. Happy and motivating to others.
What concerns William in the world: Global Warming and War.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: That everyone is very social and outgoing. That there is also so many programs to get into here.
Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Mardlin & Mrs. Rutledge