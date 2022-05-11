Senior of the Week — William Houvener

Parents: Andrew Houvener/Alecia Birch

Grade: 12

GPA: —

Favorite subject(s): Broadcasting & Physical Education

Extracurricular activities: Cross Country/Track and TPW

Hobbies/Interests: Making Videos & hanging with friends

Plans after graduation: Attend Adrian college, run for them, and study exercise science, work and run a lot.

William is proudest of: Getting my brother into running as I am.

William makes a contribution by: I try my best everyday to make everyone happy. To support others if their down, and try to make the most of every single day.

When William thinks of the future: working full time for a gym/school/athletic physical career. Happy and motivating to others.

What concerns William in the world: Global Warming and War.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: That everyone is very social and outgoing. That there is also so many programs to get into here.

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Mardlin & Mrs. Rutledge