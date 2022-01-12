Senior of the Week — Trevor Witt

Parents: Jamie and Kelly Witt

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.3

Favorite subject(s): History

Extracurricular activities: Football and Basketball

Hobbies/Interests: Fishing, Pond Hockey, Golfing, Church

Plans after graduation: Attend Saginaw State University to get a degree in Exercise Science and play football

Trevor is proudest of: Graduating from high school with honors and receiving a scholarship to play football

Trevor makes a contribution by: I always try to help out people in need. If I see a need, I take action.

When Trevor thinks of the future: I see myself as an athletic training, helping people be healthy and possibly coaching.

What concerns Trevor in the world: The pandemic and how it has impact all the people of the world such as increasing poverty, lack of access to vaccines, the effects on students’ education and the division it has caused.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The amazing school spirit

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Everitt