Senior of the Week — Parker Pearson

Parents: Kevin and Jennifer Pearson

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.67

Favorite subject(s): My favorite school subject is Welding class.

Extracurricular activities: My favorite extracurricular activities are terrain park skiing and skateboarding.

Hobbies/Interests: I like teaching kids how to ski at Pine Knob. For several years, I have worked for Lake Orion Youth Baseball League as an umpire. I enjoy working for Springhill as a volunteer for their youth programs.

Plans after graduation: I plan on getting my Associates Degree and move forward on to trade school. I am planning on attending Northern Michigan University for their welding program. They also have awesome ski resorts in that area of the UP.

Parker is proudest of: Staying real to myself and being a friend to all others.

Parker makes a contribution by: I make the world a better place by spreading happiness by having a positive attitude, encouraging diversity in my community and helping others attain their goals.

Where Parker sees himself in 10-20 years: I see myself working and living in Colorado with a family. I hope to have my own welding business, while working at the various ski resorts in that area. I love terrain parks, so it would be awesome to help create some cool terrain parks at the many ski resorts in Colorado.

What concerns Parker in the world: A world Issue that concerns me the most is racism. It concerns me how we let our ethnicities divide us. The gap seems to be widening and getting much worse.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: All the new people I got to meet through my experiences.

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. C. Schwartz