Senior of the Week — Maria Schueller

Parents: Laura and Greg Schueller

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.075

Favorite subject(s): Choir, Art, English, Government

Extracurricular activities: Marching Band, Winter Guard

Hobbies/Interests: Listening to podcasts, reading, hiking in the woods and admiring the birch trees.

Plans after graduation: Help my mom move into a different house, then enter college and explore different areas of study.

Maria is proudest of: Able to take a shower in under a minute

Maria makes a contribution by: Thanking my teachers as I leave class.

Where Maria sees herself in 10-20 years: Independent, with a pencil in my hair and a journal in my hand, documenting an interesting monument in a foreign country.

What concerns Maria in the world: The idea that mental illness is not as important as physical illness.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The willingness of teacher to talk and to be supportive of students, especially this year.

Recommending Teacher: Mr. Smith