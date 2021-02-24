Senior of the Week — Maria Schueller

Parents: Laura and Greg Schueller
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.075
Favorite subject(s): Choir, Art, English, Government
Extracurricular activities: Marching Band, Winter Guard
Hobbies/Interests: Listening to podcasts, reading, hiking in the woods and admiring the birch trees.
Plans after graduation: Help my mom move into a different house, then enter college and explore different areas of study.
Maria is proudest of: Able to take a shower in under a minute
Maria makes a contribution by: Thanking my teachers as I leave class.
Where Maria sees herself in 10-20 years: Independent, with a pencil in my hair and a journal in my hand, documenting an interesting monument in a foreign country.
What concerns Maria in the world: The idea that mental illness is not as important as physical illness.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The willingness of teacher to talk and to be supportive of students, especially this year.
Recommending Teacher: Mr. Smith