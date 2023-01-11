Senior of the Week — Jillian Jansson

Parents: Jennifer and Ray Jansson

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.94

Favorite subject(s): Anything science related!

Extracurricular activities: Producing stories for LO-AM and working our live streams. TPW has allowed me to experience many different events around Lake Orion that I wouldn’t have known about otherwise.

Hobbies/Interests: I am an equestrian of 6 years and horseback riding is a big part of my life! I also love reading, baking, and being with my friends.

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend MSU to study animal science and work my way into vet school. My dream job would be to work as a veterinary nurse.

Jillian is proudest of: All of the relationships I have formed whether it be with friends, teachers, or coworkers, and my ability to make the most out of any situation.

Jillian makes a contribution by: By keeping a positive outlook on life and encouraging others around me to do the same.

Where Jillian sees herself in 10-20 years: I hope I’m happy with where life takes me and owning a black cat

What concerns Jillian in the world: Global warming and the impact humans have on the climate crisis.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The staff who have always made an effort to make me feel welcome and have encouraged my love of learning.

Recommending Teacher: Cathy Srock