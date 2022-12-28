Senior of the Week — Ivan Dashkevich



Parents: Alena Sletten and Jeremy Sletten

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.48

Favorite subject(s): Economics, Math.

Extracurricular activities: Forensics, DECA, Chess club, Swim and Dive, Water Polo, Economics team, Social inquiry.

Hobbies/Interests: Local TV program host, Intern at Oakland University.

Plans after graduation: Study Economics at a university.

Ivan is proudest of: Winning 4th in the state at the Economics competition.

Ivan makes a contribution by: I help out my fellow students in and outside of class in understanding the material we learn, helping them do better in school.

Where Ivan sees himself in 10-20 years: Director/Partner at one of the MBB consulting firms.

What concerns Ivan in the world: The fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Amazing teachers in all departments

Recommending Teacher: Roslyn Helberg