Senior of the Week — Ivan Dashkevich

Parents: Alena Sletten and Jeremy Sletten
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.48
Favorite subject(s): Economics, Math.
Extracurricular activities: Forensics, DECA, Chess club, Swim and Dive, Water Polo, Economics team, Social inquiry.
Hobbies/Interests: Local TV program host, Intern at Oakland University.
Plans after graduation: Study Economics at a university.
Ivan is proudest of: Winning 4th in the state at the Economics competition.
Ivan makes a contribution by: I help out my fellow students in and outside of class in understanding the material we learn, helping them do better in school.
Where Ivan sees himself in 10-20 years: Director/Partner at one of the MBB consulting firms.
What concerns Ivan in the world: The fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Amazing teachers in all departments
Recommending Teacher: Roslyn Helberg