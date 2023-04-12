Senior of the Week — Grace Sullivan

Parents: Sheri and Wade Sullivan

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.196

Favorite subject(s): Science (especially biology) and math

Extracurricular activities: Soccer, basketball, Leadership, NHS, SNHS, MNHS and SOS

Hobbies/Interests: Club soccer, skiing, wake surfing and hanging out with my friends and family

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend a university and study biology with a Pre-Med track.

Grace is proudest of: I am probably most proud of becoming the Executive Board Secretary of Leadership. My peers voted for me and trusted me with this large responsibility and for that I am extremely honored.

Grace makes a contribution by: I always try to keep a positive attitude and help those around me in every aspect of my life.

What Grace envisions in 10-20 years: Hopefully I will have graduated medical school, finished residency and be a full-time physician. I also see myself living on a lake somewhere with my family and two dogs.

What concerns Grace in the world: The inaccessibility of healthcare for people in undeveloped countries.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about Lake Orion High School is the incredible staff who would do anything to help their students. I also love the amazing student events that exist at LOHS like Cell Out and homecoming week. I really think these events bring students together and help build a better environment.

Recommending Teacher: Jessica Mardlin