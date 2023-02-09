Senior of the Week — Emma Laviolette

Parents: Charlotte and Michael Laviolette
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.980
Favorite subject(s): Science and Math
Extracurricular activities: Cheer and Youth Group
Hobbies/Interests: I love hanging out with friends and family, fishing in the summer, baking chocolate chip cookies, going to Pine Knob and babysitting.
Plans after graduation: I plan on attending Saginaw Valley State University and getting my master’s in occupational therapy.
Emma is proudest of: Persevering through every hardship I face.
Emma makes a contribution by: I love to volunteer at my church and help out the community. I enjoy helping people in small ways like picking up something they dropped, holding the door open, or helping someone find something in the store.
Where Emma sees herself in 10-20 years: I see myself having a family, working at a hospital as an Occupational Therapist, living in Michigan and enjoying each and every day gifted to me.
What concerns Emma in the world: War
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The supportive and loving staff.
Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Mardlin