Senior of the Week — Emma Laviolette

Parents: Charlotte and Michael Laviolette

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.980

Favorite subject(s): Science and Math

Extracurricular activities: Cheer and Youth Group

Hobbies/Interests: I love hanging out with friends and family, fishing in the summer, baking chocolate chip cookies, going to Pine Knob and babysitting.

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending Saginaw Valley State University and getting my master’s in occupational therapy.

Emma is proudest of: Persevering through every hardship I face.

Emma makes a contribution by: I love to volunteer at my church and help out the community. I enjoy helping people in small ways like picking up something they dropped, holding the door open, or helping someone find something in the store.

Where Emma sees herself in 10-20 years: I see myself having a family, working at a hospital as an Occupational Therapist, living in Michigan and enjoying each and every day gifted to me.

What concerns Emma in the world: War

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The supportive and loving staff.

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Mardlin