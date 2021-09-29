Senior of the Week — Elizabeth Donohue

Connect on Linked in

Parents: Michael and Marianna Donoghue

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.124

Favorite subject(s): Math and English

Extracurricular activities: Yearbook, Tennis, MDHS, OWL’s

Hobbies/Interests: Tennis, Traveling and Design

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending college to study architecture and design

Elizabeth is proudest of: My parents for working to provide me a life full of endless opportunites

Elizabeth makes a contribution by: By being kind and always helping others

Where Elizabeth sees herself in 10-20 years: Working as an architect and having a family

What concerns Elizabeth in the world: Gender and race inequality

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The tremendous amount of welcoming school spirit

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Orth