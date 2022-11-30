Senior of the Week — Elijah Vernagus

Parents: Kevin and Andrea Vernagus

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.964

Favorite subject(s): choir and history/ social studies

Extracurricular activities: Theater is my favorite, but I also enjoy marching band.

Hobbies/Interests: geography

Plans after graduation: go to college for urban/ city planning

Elijah is proudest of: My accomplishments in theater.

Elijah makes a contribution by: I volunteer, most often at Fish food pantry. I think it is important that people who may not be able to support themselves financially can access basic human needs.

Where Elijah sees himself in 10-20 years: Somewhere that has warmer winters like California. I also like a successful enough career that I can afford frequent vacations.

What concerns Elijah in the world: gun violence in America

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about Lake Orion is the amount of opportunities we have within the school. Not every school has a well-established theater program, nationally ranked marching band program, wide variety of sport offerings and best choir program in the state.

Recommending Teacher: Ms. Helberg