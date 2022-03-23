Senior of the Week — Daniel Babcock

Parents: Doug and Renee Babcock

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.813

Favorite subject(s): History and Math

Extracurricular activities: Football and Powerlifting

Hobbies/Interests: Playing sports

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend Northern Michigan University to play football and study business management.

Daniel is proudest of: My hard work in the classroom giving me many options to go to college and get my degree

Daniel makes a contribution by: I am always going out of my way to help out strangers, even if it is something as small as holding open a door for them.

When Daniel thinks of the future: I see myself working in a business-related field and starting a family.

What concerns Daniel in the world: The discrimination of people all over the world. Everyone needs to learn how to respect people

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The amount of different courses that are offered so that you can see what interests you.

Recommending Teacher: Mr. Burden