Senior of the Week — Daniel Babcock

Parents: Doug and Renee Babcock
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.813
Favorite subject(s): History and Math
Extracurricular activities: Football and Powerlifting
Hobbies/Interests: Playing sports
Plans after graduation: I plan to attend Northern Michigan University to play football and study business management.
Daniel is proudest of: My hard work in the classroom giving me many options to go to college and get my degree
Daniel makes a contribution by: I am always going out of my way to help out strangers, even if it is something as small as holding open a door for them.
When Daniel thinks of the future: I see myself working in a business-related field and starting a family.
What concerns Daniel in the world: The discrimination of people all over the world. Everyone needs to learn how to respect people
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The amount of different courses that are offered so that you can see what interests you.
Recommending Teacher: Mr. Burden