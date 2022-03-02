Senior of the Week — Clayton Kuiper

Parents: Jim and Amy Kuiper
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.7
Favorite subject(s): English
Extracurricular activities: Running Cross country/track, Chess Club
Hobbies/Interests: Beating Luke in 8-ball, trying to catch up on my homework and photography
Plans after graduation: I plan on attending college and running at a collegiate level
Clayton is proudest of: Getting on the top 25 LO Cross Country List
Clayton makes a contribution by: I try to just be myself and spread positive energy to the people around me.
When Clayton thinks of the future: I see myself graduated from college and enjoying my life with a real job in some state where it’s warm in the winters but not blazing hot in the winter.
What concerns Clayton in the world: World Famine
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about Lake Orion High School is Mrs. Stringers AP12 class
Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Mardlin