Senior of the Week — Carter Mozdzierz

Parents: Jeff and Jodi Mozdzierz

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.1

Favorite subject(s): Math and Science

Extracurricular activities: Baseball, Key Club and NHS

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy snowboarding, going to the gym, playing video games and hanging out with friends.

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending Michigan State or Grand Valley University where I will study Finance and Business.

Carter is proudest of: I am proud of being able to manage a busy schedule while maintaining a good GPA and a balanced social life.

Carter makes a contribution by: I contribute many hours of volunteering at various places in the surrounding communities.

What Carter envisions in 10-20 years: Having a career in finance, living in Colorado where I can snowboard on the weekend.

What concerns Carter in the world: The accessibility and affordability of healthcare services for all people.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The wide variety of classes that LOHS offers to students and the teachers that make school fun.

Recommending Teacher: Michelle Novak