Senior of the Week — Carter Mozdzierz

Parents: Jeff and Jodi Mozdzierz
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.1
Favorite subject(s): Math and Science
Extracurricular activities: Baseball, Key Club and NHS
Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy snowboarding, going to the gym, playing video games and hanging out with friends.
Plans after graduation: I plan on attending Michigan State or Grand Valley University where I will study Finance and Business.
Carter is proudest of: I am proud of being able to manage a busy schedule while maintaining a good GPA and a balanced social life.
Carter makes a contribution by: I contribute many hours of volunteering at various places in the surrounding communities.
What Carter envisions in 10-20 years: Having a career in finance, living in Colorado where I can snowboard on the weekend.
What concerns Carter in the world: The accessibility and affordability of healthcare services for all people.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The wide variety of classes that LOHS offers to students and the teachers that make school fun.
Recommending Teacher: Michelle Novak
Parents: Jeff and Jodi Mozdzierz