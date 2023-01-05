Senior of the Week — Cameron Smith

Parents: Candice Abel and Curtis Smith

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.1375

Favorite subject(s): math and science

Extracurricular activities: robotics, tennis, LDW, volunteering

Hobbies/Interests: work, skiing, tennis, hanging out with friends

Plans after graduation: After graduation, I hope to attend college at either the University of Michigan or Purdue University to study mechanical engineering. Also I plan on going to England over the summer.

Cameron is proudest of: I am most proud of being given the opportunity to become the senior class president and president of Leadership. I am also proud to be in the position to inspire change and promote leadership within our community.

Cameron makes a contribution by: I hope to make the world a better place in small actions, such as, working in the job force to create a “greener” Earth and being involved with my community.

Where Cameron sees himself in 10-20 years: I see myself working for an engineering company, perhaps out west developing and testing new technologies. Also, traveling for work wouldn’t be too bad.

What concerns Cameron in the world:Currently, global security/safety from the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about LOHS is all of the student activities ranging from homecoming, to Cell-Out, to Dragon Day. Not many other schools have the same opportunities LOHS offers.

Recommending Teacher: Lori Hogan