Senior of the Week — Ana Trujillo Garcia

Parents: Vera Garcia and Juan Pablo Trujillo

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.125

Favorite subject(s): Music, Art and Science

Extracurricular activities: Marching Band, Art Club, NAHS, NHS, SNHS

Hobbies/Interests: Painting, drawing, practicing trombone, playing videogames and watching anime!

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend University of Michigan Ann Arbor to study Fine Arts/Art and Design. I will be working towards a bachelor’s degree. I am not sure entirely what to specialize in, but I am leaning towards Product Design.

Ana is proudest of: My accomplishments during my high school career. Being a marcher for four years, and participating in DSYO.

Ana makes a contribution by: Positivity with my peers! Smile

When Ana thinks of the future: Working at Nintendo designing Zelda BOTW 3.

What concerns Ana in the world: Global climate change

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Getting to choose what electives to take and explore what you like and do not like!

Recommending Teacher: Mr. Boenemann