Senior of the Week — Amen Young

Parents: Ryan and Hilary Young

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.1

Favorite subject(s): ELA. I am an avid reader and poetry lover. I find a lot of joy in being able to explore my passions in and outside of an academic setting.

Extracurricular activities: I am a member of NHS, NEHS, Rho Kappa, Leadership, DECA, Cultural Outreach, S.O.S. and Key Club!

Hobbies/Interests: I love being in nature. Camping, kayaking, hiking and watching sunsets allow me to feel connected to the world around me.

Plans after graduation: I hope to attend GVSU in the fall to study marketing. It is my hope to pursue event coordination and wedding planning.

Amen is proudest of: The skills I have learned from taking on an active extracurricular and academic life. Being able to manage my time and multi-task are skills I will take with me throughout my college years and those beyond.

Amen makes a contribution by: I think the world is almost always better served when people concern themselves less with how they can change the world and more with how they can change themselves. I am always learning how to be a better listener, seeking to understand more than to be understood.

Where Amen sees herself in 10-20 years: I hope to have graduated with a master’s in marketing and become a full-time wedding planner. I want to own a small home close to my loved ones, a cat, a dog and a garden in the backyard.

What concerns Amen in the world: The impact that unrestricted access to the internet has/and will have on the minds of my generation and the increasing automation of the world around me.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The wide selection of classes available and the ability to peruse things that I am passionate about; for the staff who make my education, which is a privilege in and of itself, possible.

Recommending Teacher: Ms. Mardlin