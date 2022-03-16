Senior of the Week — Alexandra Boes

Connect on Linked in

Parents: Ann and Michael Boes

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.33

Favorite subject(s): Math and Economics

Extracurricular activities: NHS, Cultural Outreach and DECA

Hobbies/Interests: In my free time, I like to watch movies and spend time with my friends.

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending college in the fall.

Alexandra is proudest of: I’m most proud of my organization skills.

Alexandra makes a contribution by: I always try my best to help others when I can.

When Alexandra thinks of the future: I’ll probably be working, but ideally I’d love to be traveling.

What concerns Alexandra in the world: Climate Change and Poverty

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I enjoy the athletics and other events hosted by the school.

Recommending Teacher: Mr. Burden and Mrs. Butki