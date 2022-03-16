Senior of the Week — Alexandra Boes

Parents: Ann and Michael Boes
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.33
Favorite subject(s): Math and Economics
Extracurricular activities: NHS, Cultural Outreach and DECA
Hobbies/Interests: In my free time, I like to watch movies and spend time with my friends.
Plans after graduation: I plan on attending college in the fall.
Alexandra is proudest of: I’m most proud of my organization skills.
Alexandra makes a contribution by: I always try my best to help others when I can.
When Alexandra thinks of the future: I’ll probably be working, but ideally I’d love to be traveling.
What concerns Alexandra in the world: Climate Change and Poverty
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I enjoy the athletics and other events hosted by the school.
Recommending Teacher: Mr. Burden and Mrs. Butki