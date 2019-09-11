Sen. Rosemary Bayer to host Senior Summit in Lake Orion

State Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D-12th District) hosts her first Senior Summit on Oct. 7, giving seniors and other attendees the chance to hear from state and local officials about some of the important issues affecting elderly residents.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is the special guest for the summit.

“This is a chance to discuss issues affecting seniors such as identity theft, legal rights, elder abuse, senior-specific resources, avoiding scams and more. It is a great opportunity to ask questions and get answers without having to travel to Lansing,” Bayer said.

Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh, as well as staff from Oakland County Michigan Works! and the Area Agency on Aging 1-B, will also be at the summit to address senior-related issues.

The Senior Summit is from 6-7:30 p.m. at 20 Front St. in downtown Lake Orion. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The Senior Summit is open to anyone and reservations are not necessary for the free event, but seating is limited to 100 guests so Bayer suggest attendees arrive early to secure their spot. – J.N.