Sebastiani, Lina N.; 75, of Lake Orion

Lina N. Sebastiani, of Lake Orion, passed away January 31, 2020. She was 75-years-old. Lina was preceded in death by her husband Luigi & infant son Rodolfo. She is the mother of Santina (Michael) Marshall & Anna (Eric) Smith; Nonna of Erica Smith, Melina Marshall, Marissa Smith, Diana Marshall & Gabriella Smith; sister of Fausto (Teresa), Mauro (Alma) & Paolo (Roberta) Bianchini; and sister-in-law of Dominic (late Anne) Sebastiani. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews.

Lina was known as the local seamstress and nanny in the area. She enjoyed cooking & singing in church.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, 5929 South Main Street, Clarkston on Friday, Feb 7, 2020 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. with a rosary service at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Feb 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Christ The Redeemer Catholic Church, 2700 Waldon Road, Orion with viewing at the church at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal at All Saints Cemetery, 4401 Nelsey Road, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to CNS Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association. Please leave a condolence or memory on Lina’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com